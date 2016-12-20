Nordic American Tanker tagged with Sell rating at Maxim

Nordic American Tanker (NAT -2.6% ) is initiated with a Sell rating and $7 price target at Maxim Group, which believes shares are overvalued based on its 16-year analysis of net asset values.

Maxim notes the age of NAT's current fleet is 13 years vs. the total world Suezmax fleet age of 10 years, and that the company's vessels achieve high utilization but charterers have been reluctant to issue full market rates due to the age of the fleet.

The firm also believes NAT's current dividend policy is unsustainable and limits fleet renewal.