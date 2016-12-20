Piper Jaffray initiates Ciena at Overweight

Analyst Troy Jensen starts coverage with a $30 target, highlighting deployment of metro network upgrades at 100Gbps and above ongoing at providers throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, a similar upgrade cycle underway at major web-scale providers and enterprises, and expected DCI revenue inflection among other catalysts.

Models Ciena (CIEN +2.2% ) revenue for the current year of $2.81B (consensus $2.81B) with $1.72 in EPS (consensus $1.71), and $3.02B of revenue (consensus $2.98B) and $2.05 in EPS (consensus $1.96) for 2018.