BP-led Rumaila field in Iraq hits 3B barrels of oil produced

Iraq's Rumaila oilfield, led by BP (BP +0.2% ), PetroChina (PTR -0.3% ) and an Iraqi entity, has produced 3B barrels of oil since the joint venture began operating in 2010, Iraq's oil minister announces.

BP says oil production at Rumaila is now at its highest rate in 27 years, producing more than 1.45M bbl/day, up from 1M in 2009.

The number of producing wells at Rumaila has climbed by ~50% during the period, with more than 240 new wells drilled and an ongoing well workover program implemented to counter the natural rate of decline of the mature field.