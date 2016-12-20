More room to run for private prison REITs - Canaccord

It's no secret that there's "materially less" risk to federal contract renewals and for the private prison business model as a whole under a Trump administration with Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

A check of GEO Group (GEO +0.3% ) finds it has recovered all and more of its late-summer declines following the DOJ's plan to drop private prisons. CoreCivic (CXW -0.9% ) has bounced as well, but not all the way back.

Canaccord's Ryan Meliker and Michael Kodesch reiterate their buys on the two, but prefer GEO thanks to its higher dividend yield and lower exposure to California.