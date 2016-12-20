Instagram Stories adds stickers, hands-free video

Intended to offer "context and creativity" to stories, Stickers, not entirely unlike Snapchat Geofilters (Private:CHAT), are introduced to the Instagram (FB +0.1% ) platform, available today.

An exclusive set of holiday stickers is available for the next few weeks in an inaugural display of the feature's utilization potential. Snapchat offers holiday designs as well, though a notable difference at this point between the two parties remains Snapchat's commercial marketplace for Geofilter creation.

New features additionally of note for Instagram Stories, are hands-free video recording, allowing users to tap record once without continuous holding, and the ability to save stories from within the last 24 hours as a single video to iOS device camera rolls.