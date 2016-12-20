Disney moving Maker Studios into consumer products/interactive group

Walt Disney (DIS +0.7% ) is moving Maker Studios, a $500M acquisition in 2014, into its consumer products and interactive media group, Variety reports.

Maker chief Courtney Holt is leaving that role and becoming executive VP of media and and strategy. Holt had taken over a year ago, when President Ynon Kreiz stepped down concurrent with the end of Maker's earn-out agreement with Disney.

The move will be best for consumer products/interactive to grow audiences for both physical and digital content, Holt says, adding that many of the teams have already integrated across various functions.

"Maker Studios will add to Content & Media’s capabilities around short-form content creation and distribution, making this a natural fit," Holt said in a statement.