Evercore ISI sets Buy ratings on Tencent, Baidu

In a note furthermore restating Alibaba (BABA +0.7% ) at Buy and initiating JD.com (JD +0.4% ) at Hold ($33 target) [current price $25.50].

Considers Alibaba, Baidu (BIDU +1.5% ) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in positions to lead amid higher mobile penetration in China and increasing pace of technology innovation across retail, media, advertising, payments and other industries.

Notes that while JD.com isn't listed in the grouping, sees Tencent Holdings' 21% ownership stake in the company, along with JD.com's data, logistics and automation positioning, potentially indicating the name just as favorably.