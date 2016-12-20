Blue Calypso -9.5%, exploring strategic options

Marketing/analytics firm Blue Calypso (OTCQB:BCYP) is off 9.5% to a new 52-week low after announcing it's begun a review to explore strategic alternatives.

As usual, such a review allows for a variety of outcomes, including remaining a stand-alone company, "capital structure optimization, equity financing, secured or unsecured debt financing, a sale of the Company, a sale of certain assets of the Company or other business combination transaction."

There's no timetable to the process, the company says.

"In the most recent quarter, we aggressively reduced our monthly expenses which included significant cuts in sales, marketing, legal, public & investor relations expenses and a reduction in executive compensation," says CEO Andrew Levi.