Dour note from Morgan Stanley on Ally Financial and Santander Consumer

Santander Consumer (SC +1% ) is in a tough spot, says Betsy Graseck, resuming coverage with an Equalweight rating. Rising rates squeeze margins, credit risk is on the upswing, and 100% of funding comes from institutional lenders.

Rising rates are also a challenge for Ally Financial (ALLY +0.4% ), she says, and the company - in need of deposit growth - may have to boost deposit yields faster than it would like. Ally is also resumed at Equalweight.

On industry trends as a whole, auto lending is later in the cycle than credit cards and mortgages. Auto loan growth since 2010 has been 8% annually vs. flattish card loan growth, and modest declines in mortgages. Total auto loans are now 37% above prior cycle peaks, cards 14% below, and mortgages 10% below.

Source: Bloomberg