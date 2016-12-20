Kandi Technologies updates on EV subsidies

Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI +9.7% ) announces final results of the review of subsidy payments for electric vehicles manufactured through its 50-50 JV with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The compay says the Chinese government will re-calculate subsidy payments for EVs that were manufactured during the 2013-2014 period due to certain complications in the JV's advanced reusable battery exchange model.

Based on subsidy guidelines, Kandi says its EV models were eligible to receive subsidies per car of approximately $7,195 in 2013, $6,835 in 2014, and $6,475 in 2016.

Due to the results, the JV estimates that it will need to write off approximately $6.6M of previously recorded account receivables.

Source: Press Release