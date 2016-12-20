New Wells Fargo management deals with living will failure

Reading between the lines of the WSJ's story here, but it sounds like the management of Warren Buffett's favorite bank kind of believed it had something akin to a "free pass" in D.C.

In a letter to Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) following the rejection of its "living will," the Fed and FDIC scolded the lender for not even completing an assessment for how it would keep critical operations working during a bankruptcy, for example.

CFO John Shrewsberry flew to D.C. within hours of the rejection, and was joined by new CEO Tim Sloan shortly after. One takeaway: Regulators didn't think Wells devoted enough resources to the project, nor - in contrast to its TBTF peers - did it make enough changes to its approach after initially failing the test.

The bank apparently has now gotten religion, but if a response due by March doesn't pass muster, additional sanctions could be at hand.