Petrobras starts oil and gas production in Lapa field

Petrobras (PBR +0.5% ) says it has started to pump oil and natural gas from the Lapa subsalt field in the Santos basin pre-salt layer offshore Brazil.

PBR says its production vessel in the Lapa field has the capacity to process 100K bbl/day of oil; oil production operated by PBR at the pre-salt layer already exceeds 1.2M bbl/day, and last month the company said it reached the 1B-barrel mark produced in the pre-salt layer.

The Brazilian company operates the area in partnership with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and a consortium of Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP).