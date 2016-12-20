8point3 Energy started at Outperform at FBR

8point3 Energy Partners (CAFD +3.9% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $15 price target at FBR Capital, which sees the shares as a solid way to gain exposure to solar markets.

FBR describes CAFD as "a fairly simple story": a yieldco that focuses on solar projects, almost exclusively based in the U.S., established to own and acquire long-term and largely contracted cash flows in order to pay a growing dividend, with growth driven by the drop-down of solar energy projects from its two sponsor companies, First Solar and SunPower.

Despite recent restructuring initiatives by the two sponsors, FBR considers both to be high-quality solar asset developers, and believe the long-term development pipeline is solid.

CAFD is up sharply after the company raised its quarterly distribution.