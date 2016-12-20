Regulators likely didn't shoot down NYCB/Astoria deal - Cowen

Nothing he's heard suggests Astoria Financial's (AF +0.6% ) purchase by New York Community Bank couldn't have won Fed approval, says Cowen's Jaret Seiberg, noting D.C.'s recent openness over bank consolidation, including those deals resulting in an institution with more than $50B in assets (and thus subject to another level of regulation).

Likely derailing the deal were either rising interest rates, or the big bank stock rally. Astoria was a $14 stock six weeks ago, and is north of $18 today.

Separately, KBW puts a franchise value of $19-$20 per share on Astoria.

