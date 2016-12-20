FDA OKs expanded use for DexCom's G5 glucose monitoring system; shares up 3%

The FDA has signed off on the use of DexCom's (DXCM +2.9% ) G5 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System to make diabetes treatment decisions in patients at least two years old without the need for a fingerstick blood test to confirm the result, a first for such a device.

The G5 still requires two daily fingerstick samples to calibrate the system, but none to make treatment decisions.

The product uses a small sensor wire inserted just below the skin to continuously measure glucose levels. Real-time results are sent wirelessly every five minutes to a dedicated receiver and compatible mobile device.

The approval was expected considering a positive Ad Comm vote backing the expanded use in July.

