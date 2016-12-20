Arch Coal rated Buy at MKM Partners as coking coal fundamentals look up

Arch Coal (ARCH +3.9% ) is initiated with a Buy rating, while Cloud Peak Energy (CLD +0.6% ) and Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP -1.5% ) are started at Neutral at MKM Partners, which says coal mining "restructuring [is] ending at just the right time."

MKM believes the recent run-up in global metallurgical and steam coal prices is coinciding nicely with the bankruptcy emergence of major U.S. producers, and that clean balance sheets can thrive even when commodity prices normalize.

The firm says it is particularly bullish on longer-term coking coal market fundamentals, which is why it favors ARCH over CLD.