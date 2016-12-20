Goldman Sachs crunches the tax numbers on staples stocks

Goldman Sach breaks down the impact of a "destination-based" tax on consumer staples companies.

The GS team forecasts a 9% EPS benefit from Trump/GOP tax policies (25% corporate rate, repeal of interest expense deduction, repatriation tax at 8.75% with proceeds going to buybacks) and a 6% EPS gain if the destination-based tax proposal is part of the final plan.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are seen as three companies within the staples sector that would be impacted the most on the negative side from the destination tax.

On a broad look at tax implications, GS sees benefits for Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) and Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR).

Source: Bloomberg

Related ETFs: XLP, VDC, FXG, RHS, FSTA, PSL, PSCC, CNSF, JHMS.