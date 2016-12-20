Align Tech loses patent appeal in Germany; shares ease 1%

Align Technology (ALGN -0.9% ) has lost its appeal of two adverse rulings in Germany invalidating two patents covering orthodontic treatment Invisalign. The company sued privately held Hamm, Germany-based Ortho Caps GmbH in 2011 accusing it of infringing on five patents covering Invisalign. Two were adjudicated in Germany while three were (and are being) adjudicated before the European Patent Office.

In 2014, the German Patent Office invalidated the two patents, decisions Align appealed. On November 29, Germany's Federal Patent Court annulled the main claim on one patent and only accepted an auxiliary modified claim on the other.

The three patents before the European Patent Officer are still under review.