Sinclair Broadcast stations likely going dark on Frontier systems

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.5% ) says it doesn't expect to renew its retransmission agreement with Frontier Cable (FTR -3.1% ), meaning that its stations will go dark on Frontier as of Jan. 1.

Frontier has told Sinclair that it doesn't intend to carry the Tennis Channel (which Sinclair bought for $350M in March) after Dec. 31, Sinclair says.

Sinclair's been successful negotiating with other providers for ABC stations and for Tennis in general, Sinclair says, and "It is particularly unfortunate that Frontier would choose to deny Tennis Channel to hundreds of thousands of homes that involuntarily became Frontier subscribers earlier this year as a result of Frontier's recent acquisition of Verizon FiOS systems in Florida, Texas and California."

The company says it doesn't expect the loss of carriage to have a material impact on the stations.