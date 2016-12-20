Public Service Enterprise upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.1% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $48 price target at Deutsche Bank, which views PEG as "a better than average utility and merchant generation hybrid" that now looks better placed than many peers ahead of corporate tax reform given an under-levered balance sheet and the related positive earnings power coming from outside the regulated utility.

Other potential sources of upside for PEG include incremental value for its merchant nuclear given the possibility of New Jersey following New York and Illinois in seeking to ensure long-term sustainability of nuclear assets, and the incoming Trump administration's potential consideration of nuclear friendly policy changes.