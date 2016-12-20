BTIG stays bullish on wireless tower firms

Wireless towers still make up a solid investment, BTIG's Walt Piecyk says, with commentary on American Tower (NYSE:AMT), SBA Communications (SBAC -0.7% ) and Crown Castle (CCI +0.3% ).

Low churn at American Tower (reiterated Buy rating; trimmed price target to $137, implying 28% upside) promises the fastest growth in domestic leasing revenue, he notes.

Also at Buy is SBAC, growing fastest in gross tower leasing but facing about $50M in churn in the next three years from Metro, Leap and Clearwire. But SBAC doesn't face the same pressure from big sale-leaseback transactions as its peers. Bumping SBAC's price target to $145 implies a hefty 39.5% upside.

Piecyk is Neutral on Crown Castle, though the company should see a lift in growth from fiber investments.

Overall: “Stable growth in a high margin, low capital intensive business should still be attractive to investors, even in an uncertain interest rate environment,” he writes.