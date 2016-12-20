Obama invokes 1953 law to block drilling in wide swaths of U.S. oceans

Pres. Obama, as expected, moves to indefinitely block oil and gas drilling in vast areas of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans by invoking a little used provision in a 1953 law normally used to preserve coral reefs.

It's the latest in a string of last-minute actions ahead of the incoming Trump administration, which has said it would roll back much of Obama's environmental legacy; other recent actions have included an EPA determination to keep intact tougher fuel economy standards, an Interior Department regulation putting tighter restrictions on coal mining near streams, and an indefinite pause in issuing a final decision on the Dakota Access pipeline.

"The Obama administration is trying to fill the sky with so many last-minute actions and rules, hoping that the new administration and Republicans in Congress can’t knock all of them out of the sky,” says Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners.

