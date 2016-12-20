Nike delivers earnings surprise

Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports sales rose 8% in FQ2 on a constant currency basis.

Revenue by brand (ex-currency): Nike +8% to $7.7B, Converse +5% to $416M.

Apparel sales increased 4% during the quarter, while footwear sales rose 3%.

Gross margin -140 bps Y/Y to 44.2% as higher product costs and F/X factored in. Analysts expected a mark of 44.3%.

The effective tax rate was 24.4% for the period vs. 19.1% last year.

Nike is due to give out future orders guidance on the conference call. The consenus estimate is +5.3% (constant currency).

