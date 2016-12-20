Stocks gain but pull back from highs; Dow comes in just shy of 20K

Stocks rose again, with the Dow posting its 17th record close since the Nov. 8 election and finishing just 25 points shy of the 20K mark.

However, stocks narrowed their gains after rushing out of the gate to highs of the day that pushed the Dow within just 13 points of 20K.

The financial sector (+1.1%) spent the day in the lead after underperforming yesterday, with consumer discretionary (+0.8%) and industrials (+0.6%) also notching solid gains and tech (+0.3%) staying even with the S&P 500.

The energy sector (-0.2%) finished in the red even as U.S. crude oil rose 0.3% to $53.24/bbl, and consumer staples (-0.3%) lagged throughout the day, weighed by General Mills.

Investor participation was above average, with nearly 970M shares changing hands at the NYSE floor.

Treasury prices ended mostly lower, with the 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 2.56% and the 2-year yield held unchanged at 1.22%.