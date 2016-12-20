Goldman neutral on Sarepta, but sees 33% upside

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Neutral rating and $40 (33% upside) and a "wait and see" attitude on the Exondys 51 launch.

The analysts cite "one of the steepest" launch curves for an orphan drug if consensus estimates are accurate. Their view could change are net price, reimbursement and physician adoption are more clearly known. Six of seven large payors have signed on to reimburse and key opinion leaders should step up, at least in ambulatory patients, since Exondys 51 is the only approved therapy for DMD amenable to exon 51 skipping.

Another potential upside is the implied net price guidance of 55% gross-to-net discount, very conservative by many observers.

Price targets by other shops vary widely, from $32 to $106.