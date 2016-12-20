Halcon Resources to resume El Halcon drilling; sees overall 8% output gain

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) says it plans to resume drilling in its El Halcón area of the east Texas Eagle Ford in early 2017, citing the recent improvement in oil prices and its technical review of recent offset operator activity in the play.

HK believes it can significantly improve well economics in El Halcón by applying an enhanced completion utilizing slickwater fracs and high intensity proppant loading to improve near wellbore fracturing of the target zone.

HK says it plans to spend ~$200M on drilling and completion costs during 2017 and expects to generate 39K-41K boe/day of production (78% oil, 12% gas, 10% natural gas liquids), an 8% Y/Y gain at the midpoint.