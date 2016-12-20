New York court rules for Sirius XM in latest chapter of Turtles fight

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has prevailed in the latest chapter of a long and winding case over royalties for pre-1972 music, a New York court has decided.

The state's Court of Appeals ruled for the audio broadcaster over the owners of the Turtles' 1967 hit Happy Together.

New York common law doesn't recognize a "public performance" right that would force radio stations to pay or seek permission from owners of older music recordings made before new federal copyright laws went into effect.

The decision, though, settles just a piece of what has been sprawling multi-state legislation by Flo & Eddie, owned by two of the Turtles' founders.