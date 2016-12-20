Environmentalists file suit over Trans Mountain pipeline extension

Two environmental groups file for a judicial review of the Canadian government’s decision to approve Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline extension, the first legal challenges to the project since last month's approval.

An expanded pipeline and an increase in oil tanker traffic would prove a “death knell” for a pod of endangered Southern Resident killer whales off the coast of British Columbia, which are covered by Canada’s Species at Risk Act, meaning the government is legally required to protect them, says the Ecojustice law firm.

Another six legal challenges against the NEB review of Trans Mountain were filed by municipalities and First Nations before the federal approval and are ongoing.