Pandora's COO exits in second leadership change in a month

The chief operating officer at Pandora Media (P +2% ) is out, the second high-profile role departure in just over a month.

Sara Clemens, one of the company's top execs, is leaving after a short transition. She had been with the company for two years after joining as chief strategy officer.

The news follows that of Mike Herring to drop the chief financial officer's role last month, while maintaining his title of president.

The departures come amid chatter about the prospects of Pandora being taken out, with Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) a favorite possibility.