Acuity Brands -5.6% after Baird downgrades

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was one of the day's leading laggards on the S&P 500, sliding 5.6% after Baird downgraded shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $265 price target, pared from $272.

Baird believes the potential for a near-term demand lull could keep AYI range bound over the next couple of quarters after consensus FY 2017 and 2018 estimates already embedded a fairly bullish case, leaving a thin margin for error.

With AYI between its 12-month risk/reward range ($200-300), and valuation consistent with the three-year average, the firm thinks the near-term risk/reward is balanced.