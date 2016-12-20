Susquehanna positively rates select base of semiconductors

Considering upside prospect, albeit with elevated risk, heavy consolidation within the sector (25% of U.S. semiconductor acquisition in the prior year, 20% in current and 15% projected for next), "high-quality, large cap value" companies and those potentially representing M&A targets, analyst Christopher Rolland sets Positive coverage on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) [$80 target, current price $67.19], Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL).

Furthermore issues rating on Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the same report, both at Neutral.