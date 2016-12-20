Ford to shut Kansas City plant for a week, GM lays off shift in Detroit

Ford (NYSE:F) says it will close its Kansas City, Mo., pickup truck and van plant for a week early next month to match production and demand.

Data from the Automotive News says there were 108 days of inventory of Ford Transit vans at the start of this month, up from 82 days a month earlier; the KC plant is the only U.S. plant that makes the Transit.

The move comes after GM said yesterday that it would close five U.S. plants in January from one to three weeks; also yesterday, GM said it will lay off ~1,300 plant workers in March and cut the second shift at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

The plant makes the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, and the Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6 and Buick LaCrosse sedans.