FedEx -3% as costs rise at ground unit, but says investment will help long-term

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) -3% AH after missing FQ2 earnings estimates and guiding full-year 2017 EPS at $11.85-$12.35 (I, II).

Operating income at FedEx Ground fell 12% Y/Y as investment to expand capacity climbed, but CFO Alan Graf says the expenditures will help the company improve service and boost returns in the long term.

FDX is spending ~$2B this year and possibly that much next fiscal year as it expands sorting hubs and distribution centers and increases automation at the ground shipping unit.

Operating margin for the quarter fell to 7.8% from 9.1% during the same period a year ago.

Also, FDX says it is unable to forecast mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments it may need to make at the end of FY 2017 year ending next May.

“The company is facing some steep expectations. As a whole, operationally, it actually was a pretty good quarter," says Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk.