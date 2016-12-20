Citigroup launches CommScope at Buy as fiber construction heats up

CommScope's (COMM +0.5% ) business prospects as companies build out fiber to the home has prompted a launch at Buy from Citigroup.

The firm set a price target of $45, implying 21% upside.

Buildouts at Verizon, Frontier Communications and Comcast (not to mention other large telcos/cablecos) adds leverage to CommScope's revenues, says Stanley Kovler. "We believe fiber to the home trends in North America and Western Europe support our thesis of a turnaround in the Connectivity division, with around 50% of its sales related to telcos," he writes.

The company could have upside from buildout of 4G wireless in India, he adds.