Moody's affirms Sky credit ratings with Fox deal on tap

With Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY -1.9% ) set to be acquired in full by Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.2% , FOXA +0.2% ), Moody's has affirmed Sky's credit ratings and changed its outlook to developing, from stable.

The firm affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating and Baa2 senior unsecured MTN ratings for Sky.

Moody's says it doesn't have visibility into the post-acquisition capital structure at Sky, but the developing outlook comes along with execution risk related to closing the deal along with some potential credit support from Fox.

Sky had adjusted leverage of 4.1 times, which it considers high for the company's rating category -- mitigated somewhat by a heavy cash balance held (£2.1B as of june 30).