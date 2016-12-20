Nike call: Futures orders light, momentum in basketball

Nike (NYSE:NKE) says global futures orders increased 2% (constant currency) to miss the consensus mark of 5.3% by a wide margin.

Futures orders in North America were down 4% vs. -1.5% expected.

FY17 revenue is expected to rise at a high single-digit rate.

"We are well-positioned to carry our momentum into the back half of the fiscal year and beyond," noted CEO Mark Parker on the company's earnings call.

Another intriguing tibit from the call was the claim by a top exec that the basketball category is seeing "incredible momentum" heading into 2017.

