China's terrible smog may finally fade

Relief could be in sight for areas across northern China that have been choking under a blanket of thick smog for days.

Over 400M people have been affected by a "red alert," the highest level in China's pollution warning system, but the threat may be lifted tonight in Beijing and elsewhere.

The haze has spurred authorities to cancel flights, close some highways and enact other emergency measures to cut down on air pollution.

