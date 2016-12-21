Lexicon Pharma's sotagliflozin successful in second late-stage study in type 1 diabetics; shares up 13% premarket

A second Phase 3 clinical trial, Tandem2, assessing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LXRX) orally administered sotagliflozin in adult type 1 diabetics met its primary endpoint of statistically significantly lowering HbA1c after 24 weeks of treatment compared to placebo. The results confirmed the outcome in the first Phase 3, Tandem1, reported in September.

Tandem2 randomized 782 subjects to receive either 200 mg or 400 mg of sotagliflozin each day or placebo for 24 weeks after insulin optimization for six weeks. At study entry, participants had HbA1c levels ranging from 7.0% to 11%. After the insulin optimization period, mean HbA1c levels in the placebo, 200 mg and 400 mg arms were 7.80%, 7.74% and 7.71%, respectively (baseline). After the treatment period, the levels dropped 0.03%, 0.39% and 0.37%, respectively (both p values were <0.001).

A third Phase 3 study, Tandem3, is assessing sotagliflozin on a background of insulin therapy but without insulin optimization prior to randomization. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the final data collection date for the primary endpoint is March 2017.

Sotagliflozin is a dual inhibitor to two proteins responsible for glucose regulation: sodium-glucose transporter type 1 (SGLT1) and 2 (SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the GI tract and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has global rights to sotagliflozin for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes while Lexicon retains an exclusive option to co-promote and have a significant role in commercialization in the U.S. for type 1 diabetes.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.

Shares are up 13% premarket on very light volume.

