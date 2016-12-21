Finish Line crushed after posting slow sales growth

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) reports comparable-store sales rose 0.7% in FQ3 vs. +8% consensus.

Gross margin increased 370 bps to 26.7% of sales.

SG&A expense rate fell back 40 bps to 32.1% of sales.

Merchandise inventory +5% Y/Y to $401.53M.

"Steep declines in apparel and accessories offset a high-single digit footwear comp gain and a 33% sales increase in our Macy’s business," notes CEO Sam Sato.

Looking ahead, Finish Line expects FY17 comparable-store sales growth to be flat to +1%. EPS of $1.24-$1.40 is seen vs. $1.53 consensus.