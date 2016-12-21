Merrimack bails on mid-stage study of MM-302 in breast cancer; shares down 30% premarket

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) terminates its Phase 2 study, HERMIONE, assessing MM-302 in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who were previously treated with Herceptin (trastuzumab), Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine). It decided to end the trial after a recommendation by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) that it was unlikely to show a benefit over comparator treatments. A subsequent futility analysis confirmed DSMB's opinion.

The company will provide further details next month.

MM-302 is an antibody-drug conjugated liposomal doxorubicin that targets HER2-expressing cancer cells.

Shares are down 30% premarket on average volume.

