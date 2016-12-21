Futures steady with Dow just shy of 20K

Chinese stocks were up 1.1% overnight as factories got ready for work on news the country's terrible smog may finally fade, but shares elsewhere in Asia and Europe were more muted.

U.S. stock index futures are also little changed, but the Dow will attempt to make another run at 20,000 during the session - it's just 25 points away.

Oil is up 0.6% at $53.64/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1135/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.56%.

