Exelixis amends Cabometyx deal transferring Canadian rights to Ipsen; shares up 2% premarket

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) transfers its commercialization rights to CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Canada to partner Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY)(OTC:IPSEF) while retaining the rights in the U.S. and Japan.

In consideration of the move, Ipsen will pay Exelixis $10M upfront, up to $14M in regulatory milestones, up to CAD$26.5M in commercial milestones and tiered royalties from 22 - 26%.

EXEL is ahead 2% premarket on light volume.

The companies inked their partnership in February.

