Libya's Sharara oilfield resuming operations as pipelines reopen

Operations at Libya's Sharara oilfield are gradually resuming after the lifting of a two-year blockade on a pipeline leading from the field, Reuters reports, citing a senior official.

Libya's National Oil Corp. confirmed yesterday that pipelines leading from the Sharara and El Feel fields had reopened, aiming to add 270K bbl/day to national production over the next three months.

Sharara has been closed since November 2014 and El Feel since April 2015, blocked by local armed factions loyal to rival Libyan alliances, and it is not clear what commitments have been secured to allow production to resume.

Sharara is run by the NOC, Statoil (NYSE:STO), Total (NYSE:TOT), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and others; El Feel is operated by the NOC and Eni (NYSE:E).

