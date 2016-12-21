More on Lindsay's FQ1

Net income of $0.9M, or $0.08 per diluted share vs. $6.9M, or $0.62 per diluted share in the prior year.

Total irrigation equipment revenues declined 11% to $89.9M from $101.3M in the same quarter a year ago. U.S. irrigation revenues -15% to $50.3M.

Gross margin of 25.7% of sales, compared to 28.3% in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents of $103.1M; Repurchased 668K shares for $48.3M.

Backlog of unshipped orders at Nov. 30, 2016 was 55.9M vs. $61.9M in the prior year.

"As the agricultural down cycle extends, weakness in demand for irrigation equipment is expected to continue," CEO Rick Parod said. "The longer-term drivers for our markets... and infrastructure upgrades and expansion support our expectations for growth."

LNN -2.6% premarket

FQ1 results