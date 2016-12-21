Brazil court upholds injunction on Petrobras oilfields sale

A Brazilian federal court late yesterday rejected an appeal by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to allow the company to proceed with the sale of oilfields to Karoon Gas Australia, upholding an injunction on the sale of the Baúna and Tartaruga Verde fields.

Karoon says the legal process can only proceed in February 2017 after the court's recess ends.

PBR says it is proceeding with three asset sales allowed by Brazil's audit court: the Petroquimica Suape and Citepe fields and exploration rights in blocks in the Gulf of Mexico.

PBR also is in talks to sell its stake in sugar and ethanol producer Guarani.