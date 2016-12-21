Merus N.V. inks collaboration deal with Incyte; shares jump 61% premarket

Relatively recent IPO Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) rockets 61% premarket on increase volume in response to its announcement of a collaboration agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) focused on the research, discovery and development of bispecific antibodies utilizing Merus' Biclonics technology platform. Incyte will have exclusive rights to as many 11 bispecific antibody research programs, including two of Merus' current preclinical immuno-oncology programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will pay Merus $120M upfront and purchase 3.2M ordinary Merus shares at $25.

The companies have agreed to collaborate on up to 11 programs. For one current preclinical program, Merus will retain all development and commercialization rights in the U.S. while Incyte will have ex-U.S. rights. Following regulatory approval anywhere, each company will pay the other tiered royalties ranging from 6 - 10%.

Merus has the option to co-fund two other programs while Incyte will fund the other eight. In the eight Incyte-funded programs, Merus will be eligible to receive up to $350M in milestones per program in addition to tiered royalties ranging from 6 - 10%.

The transaction should close in Q1.