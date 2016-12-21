Nike sized up after key earnings report

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is up 1.47% in premarket trading after the company beat Q2 estimates. Shares were initially even higher before the Swoosh reported during its conference call that futures orders growth was below analyst expectations.

During Nike's call (transcript), execs pointed to the 25% increase in direct-to-consumer sales. Upside in China and a resurgence in the basketball business were also cited.

Analysts are weighing in full force after the Nike report..

B. Riley: Analyst Mitch Kummetz points out that Nike delivered its profit beat through a reduced SG&A spend.

Wells Fargo: The firm sticks with a Market Perform rating after taking in the "choppy" top-line trends in North America. Gross margin rates are also seen as a concern.

Stifel Nicolaus: Analyst Jim Duffy says the weak futures orders mark is part of a structural shift away from the old sales model, including more direct-to-consumer engagement and retailer reticence to advance commitments. Solid execution by Nike keeps Stifel positive (Buy, $68 PT) on the stock.

Stone Fox Capital: "The growth trajectory remains a question for anybody buying what really isn't that beaten up of a stock."

