Statoil says recent gas terminal accident nearly fatal

Statoil (NYSE:STO) says an October accident at its Sture gas terminal, where five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas, was very serious and nearly resulted in fatalities.

The findings, which have been submitted to Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority, were part of internal investigations into recent incidents; a separate accident at the Statfjord A platform was found to be less serious.

STO says the investigations found no evidence of a link tying the accidents to its ongoing cost cuts and efficiency drives.