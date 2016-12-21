Vale to allow use of its pit for Samarco tailings when operations restart

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it signed an agreement with BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) to allow the use of its Timbopeba pit to deposit tailings from the jointly owned Samarco venture when operations are restarted.

The deal, which is pending commercial negotiations and government approvals, is the latest step for Samarco to resume operations suspended last year after the collapse of a tailings dam caused Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster.

In compensation for the transfer of the pit, Vale says Samarco will supply it with non-processed ore.