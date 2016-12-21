Endo announces organizational restructuring; shares off 1% premarket

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) announces that it has appointed Patrick Barry as Senior Vice President, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, effective immediately, and Matthew Davis, M.D., R.Ph., as Senior Vice President, R&D Branded Pharmaceuticals, effective January 3, 2017.

Prior to joining Endo, Mr. Barry worked at Sanofi for over two decades and Dr. Davis served as the Chief Medical Officer of Lupin Pharmaceuticals before joining the company.

Joseph Ciaffoni, President U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Susan Hall, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer and Global Head of R&D will leave the Company as a part of the restructuring.